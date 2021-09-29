Jonathan To NASS: Allow E-Transmission Of Election Results For Sake Of Transparency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the national assembly to adopt electronic transmission of results in the electoral act amendment bill.

Jonathan spoke on the issue while delivering a lecture on Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony/lecture of the National Defence College (NDC), Course 30, in Abuja.

He stated that the adoption of electronic transmission of results will improve transparency in the electoral process.

The former president urged Nigerians to have confidence in INEC to avoid crisis each time there is a general election.

“Where there is no confidence in the electoral umpire, people resort to crisis. But unfortunately, sometimes when the result come out, the damage would have been done,” he said.

“I urge the national assembly, while looking at the law, they should allow the use electronic means of transmitting results for the sake of transparency as well as avoiding electoral crisis.”