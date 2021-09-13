JUST IN: APC Fixes October 2 To Conduct State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its state congresses for October 2.

This is contained in a notice issued on Monday by John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee.

He stated that the sale of nomination forms will begin on Wednesday.

“APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, 15th September, 2021,” the notice reads.

The party held its LGA congresses on September 4.

Recall that the party held its ward congresses on July 31 across the country except in the federal capital territory (FCT), Bayelsa and Imo states.