JUST IN: Kaduna To Reopen Schools September 12

Kaduna State Government has announced that schools across the state are expected to resume on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The State Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, made the disclosure ‎while participating in a virtual workshop organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria.

Dr Shehu ‎stated that the schools will resume the first term for the 2021/2022 academic calendar in phases at the set date.

According to him, the state has worked out strategies towards ensuring the completion of the third term through online platforms.

Recall that in July, the state government ordered the closure of all schools in the state due to insecurity threat.