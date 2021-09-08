Kaduna: We Have No Plan To Shut Down Telecommunication Services

Kaduna State Government has expressed that it has no plan to shut down telecommunication services in the state.

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had instructed all telecommunications companies to shut down their services in Zamfara over lingering insecurity in the state.

Following this development, reports that telecommunications services will also be shut down in neighbouring states, including Kaduna began to circulate online especially on WhatsApp.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesman to Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, stated that the government has not made such a decision.

“The Kaduna state government has no plans to shutdown telecoms services. It has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plans,” the statement reads.

“The Kaduna state government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown.

“Residents of Kaduna state should ignore these rumours. It is fake news which some people are trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements. It is simply not true.

“Citizens should ignore the fake news. There is no shutdown of telecoms services in Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Government is transparent about security matters. Were a telecoms shutdown deemed to be necessary, that decision would have been formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles.”