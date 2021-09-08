Keep Off During Buhari’s Visit, Imo Warns IPOB

Imo State government has warned members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay off during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president is expected to commission some projects of Governor Hope Uzodinma on Thursday

IPOB is reported to have declared a sit-at-home order on Thursday, threatening that the president is not wanted in any part of South East.

Also Read: Buhari To Commission Projects In Imo On Thursday — Uzodinma

However, the Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, warned that no person should dare the resolve of the government to give the president a befitting reception.

He said, “I have not heard of any sit-at-home by any group. I think the one I heard is the one that said they want their leader released and will be protesting any day he appears in court.”

“However, we are talking of a presidential visit. The president is visiting Imo and we will do everything thing to give a befitting reception. We have made every security arrangement in this regard and I assure you that Imo people are enthusiastic about the visit.”