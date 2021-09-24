Kemi Olunloyo Weighs In On Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri’s Breakup Scandal

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has weighed in on the ongoing breakup scandal of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend.

Olunloyo took to her Instagram Stories to state her opinion.

According to her, ladies should stop filming sex tapes with their lovers because it is the weapon used for blackmail.

Read Also: Why My Son Can Never Be Kemi Olunloyo’s Grandson – BBNaija’s Gedoni

The self-proclaimed investigative journalist wrote:

“On Ms Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri, my advice is that ladies should stop filming sexual intercourse/nudity with your partners. This is the core issue of blackmail here with everyone using their past lovers against each other. It’s tacky and tasteless. Your children are watching and the internet is clicking “Save”.”