Kwara APC LG Congress Gets Underway Amid Fanfare

Kwara All Progressives Congress local government congress took off across the state on Saturday amid fanfare as party delegates trooped out to elect the new executives at the local government level.

Videos have emerged of party delegates peacefully electing new leaders through affirmation of consensus list earlier agreed to by all the stakeholders.

As at the time of filing this report, the delegates election has started in every part of the state under peaceful atmosphere and close supervision by the APC team from Abuja and INEC officials deployed for the exercise.

In Ilorin West, Sulaiman Tejidini was unanimously endorsed as the chairman for another term.

Results from other areas are still being awaited.