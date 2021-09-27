Kwara Gov Pays Tribute To Ex-Ilorin Emirate, Oba Shiru  

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has paid glowing tributes to the memory of the late Alhaji AbdulKadir Oba Shiru, a former scribe of the Ilorin Emirate Council who served three emirs and was reputable for his distinguished community development efforts.

Alhaji Oba Shiru, the first Magartakada of Ilorin, died on Sunday at the age of 88.

In a statement on Monday, the Governor commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the people of Ode Alfa Nda, the Qadiriyah community in Ilorin whose Baba Adini he was, and the immediate family of the late statesman.

“Alhaji Oba Shiru was a committed patriotic and elder statesman who spent his years working with his contemporaries for the growth of Ilorin community. He was a religious man who gave his all to the service of humanity. His death again depletes the rank of great elders whose wisdom, foresight and experience were always key in guiding younger generations,” the Governor said.

“My profound commiserations go to the Mai Martaba the Emir, the illustrious sons and daughters of the deceased, and indeed everyone that mourns Alhaji Oba Shiru. I pray Allah, bountiful are His mercy and forgiveness, to grant Alhaji Oba Shiru al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind.”