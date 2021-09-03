Kwara Govt Commends SUBEB’s Boss On Infrastructure

Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commended the intensive project monitoring efforts by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

In a commendation letter on Thursday to Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, SUBEB Chairman, AbdulRazaq commended the electronic monitoring gadgets deployed by the board to ensure compliance to quality standards.

He said that Adaramaja’s monitoring team had been enforcing adherence to contract standards in the ongoing remodeling, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of 600 basic schools across the state.

The governor said the projects were captured in 2014 to 2019 SUBEB-UBEC interventions.

“The enforcement effort has led to communities joining the government to insist on quality job.

“I write to express my profound commendation to you for your invaluable efforts in the development of educational infrastructure in Kwara.