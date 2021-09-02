Lack Of Funds Responsible For Challenges In Health Sector —Mamora

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has attributed lack of funds as a factor for the numerous challenges facing the health sector in Nigeria.

The minister stated this on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting of state commissioners of health and federal ministries, departments, and agencies as well as development partners.

He said, “Basically, it has to do with the need for us to increase funding to the health sector because when you look at the challenges in the health sector, the basic underlying factor is funding.

Also Read: Nigeria Records 582 New COVID-19 Cases – NCDC

“Whether you are talking of health infrastructure, equipment in the hospitals, human resources for health, whichever level you are talking about these issues, the underlying factor is funding.

“Even if you have the appropriate and adequate number of human resources in healthcare sector, you need to take care of emoluments, incentives and other things and you need funding. That is why we need to find ways of increasing funding in the health sector.”