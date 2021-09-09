Lagos Assembly Passes VAT, Anti-Open Grazing Bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the Value Added Tax Bill.

The Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

The House also passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state.

Also Read: Over 100 Security Operatives Killed While Enforcing Benue Anti-Grazing Law – Ortom

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where the bills were read the third time.

Immediately after their passage, Speaker Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” Obasa said.