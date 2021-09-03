Lagos Govt To Demolish Structures Around Ikorodu Roundabout

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to commence the demolition of structures along the Right of Way of the roundabout in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

He revealed that the demolition exercise would be conducted on Monday and Tuesday next week, in preparedness for the junction improvement traffic diversion plan slated for the midnight of September 17.

Oladeinde explained that demolition would be executed in phases, as the first would cover the CAC Road Junction to Ayangburen Road on Monday morning, while the second phase would cover AP Filling Station inwards Sabo in the afternoon.

He added that on the second day, the exercise would be carried out at the Sabo Police station, Central Mosque, Conoil, and Ayangburen Road from morning till afternoon

The commissioner stated that although the demolition would not impede on traffic flow, alternative routes have been made available to reduce the pressure that may occur during the exercise and to sensitise motorists ahead of the full commencement of the project that would last eight months.

“Motorists heading inwards Ayangburen from CAC can alternately utilise Ayedere Owowu Road by GTB to make an exit at Etunreren to reach their destinations, while motorists inbound Ketu/Lagos axis from AP Filling Station are advised to use Suleiman Soderu Road and make an exit at Awoshode Street,” the statement said.

“In the same vein, traffic inbound Central Mosque and Ayangburen from Ikorodu Police Station can alternately use Adeniran Ogunsanya Road and exit Sabo Sagamu Road while Lagos bound motorists can make a detour at Suleiman Soderu Road to access their destinations.”

According to Oladeinde, the exercise was organised in phases to ensure the safety of the motoring public, as well as the contractors on site.

He gave an assurance that road signs, barriers, and caution guards would be mounted along the affected sites to guide traffic flow inbound and outbound the Ikorodu Roundabout.

The commissioner urged the residents in the area to cooperate with the state government to ensure the successful commencement and execution of the project.