Lagos Judicial Panel Suspends Sitting Till Further Notice

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters will suspend its sitting until further notice, after Saturday’s session.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, announced this at the resumed sitting of the panel.

“There are two reports that we are expected to work on; we are not close enough to any of them,” she said. “We cannot continue with the sitting and end the assignment without concluding. So, we will not be sitting from today.

“We have to collate and evaluate petitions already heard so as to make findings and recommendations, even on the Lekki shooting. But as soon as we find ourselves in a comfortable situation, we will send hearing notices for cases that have been listed.

“Please bear with us, we cannot speculate on any further extension. We have to work towards completing the assignment as early as we can.”

“This is without any prejudice to us coming back to conclude on part-heard cases. Dates will be communicated to petitioners who have petitions pending,” Okuwobi added.

Following the extension of its tenure by another three months, the panel is expected to conclude its sitting by October 19.