Late Eqauliser Rescue Point For Barcelona

Barcelona escaped its first league defeat of the season with a 90th minute equaliser against Granada at the Camp Nou on Monday night.

Granada had led from the second minute through Domingos Duarte’s header.

Defender, Ronald Araujo header in the 90th minute rescued the Catalans from an embarrassing defeat.

Barca remain unbeaten in La Liga, with this result taking them up to seventh with eight points from four games.

They now face two games before the week is out – at Cadiz and then at home to Levante – before a big Champions League trip to Benfica a week on Wednesday.