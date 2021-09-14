Lawan Laments Insecurity, Seeks More Funds For Military

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has lamented the growing insecurity in the country.

He stated that the biggest challenge that the Federal Government must prioritise and tackle at the moment was the menace, by constant engagement with the legislature.

Lawan stated this on Tuesday in a speech he delivered to welcome senators back from the upper chamber’s two-month annual recess on Tuesday.

He said efforts must be made to sustain the fight against insecurity by ensuring adequate funding for security agencies in the 2022 budget.