Laycon Releases New Album, ‘I Am Laycon’

Nigerian rapper and reality TV winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, alias Laycon, has released his sophomore studio album, ‘I Am Laycon’ on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The hip hop project includes tracks like ‘Filthy Intro’, ‘B.B.W’, ‘Monrovia Hf-531’, ‘Selfish’, ‘Drunk in Love’, ‘Underrate’, ‘Ride’, ‘Angry Birds’, ‘Love and Light’, and ‘Dues’.

The 10-track project comes on the heels of the success recorded by ‘Shall We Begin’, his debut album, released in 2020 shortly after his BBNaija stint.

“Operating at the intersection of his personal life and involvement in reality shows, Laycon’s sophomore album I Am Laycon reflects his learnings, mood and outlook. Relaying an array of experiences through expressive lyricism, the project soundtracks a rising star’s journey,” read the editor’s note.