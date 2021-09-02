Leadership Deficit Responsible For Nigeria’s Slow Economic Growth, Insecurity – Senate President

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has pinpointed leadership deficit as one of the factors preventing Nigeria from achieving sustainable economic growth and development.

He also expressed that leadership deficit is also one of the factors responsible for insecurity and other socioeconomic problems.

He stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the fourth cohort of Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship – a leadership mentorship programme for young people initiated by the Kaduna state government.

Senator Lawan stated that the leadership gap needed to be bridged at all levels of government if the nation was to make headway.

“For us to reach the level of development that we need in our country, every part, segment and strata of the society must have a developed, deliberately focused leadership, so that what we do at the local level compliments what we do at the state level and from there, terminating at the apex – at the Federal level,” Lawan stated.

He argued that “no matter how hard we try to develop our country at the Federal level, if our states are not able to provide the kind of leadership and complementary development, then we cannot achieve the kind of goals and targets that we feel we must achieve as a country”.