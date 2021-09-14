Let Merit, Not Zoning Decide Buhari’s Successor, Says APC Senator

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, in the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the idea of power shift to the South in 2023, as wishful thinking.

The former governor of Nasarawa State stated this at a news conference, in Abuja, on Monday.

He noted that since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

He said, “Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution says we should zone any public office.

Also Read: 2023: Next President Can Come From Any Part Of Nigeria, Says Sheriff

“There is federal character but not that parties must zone positions for the presidency during an election.

“The constitution is being reviewed. If you want a specific provision that presidential positions, be zoned, you say it – and tell us how you want it to be zoned.

“Is it going to be from one zone to another? You can’t just wish away, a situation that is fundamental to a country. You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. You can’t.

“Let’s just go by merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner that will garner the kind of votes that will win the election. It’s as simple as that.

“Yes, somebody is saying the East has not had a president. I agree and I sympathise with them but the constitution says you can only become president through the ballot box.

“We have been saying it during elections that every vote must count. So, why do you want to zone? Zone your mind if you want to zone.”