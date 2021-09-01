“Let your birthday resolution be good characters and etiquette” – James Brown sends a message to Bobrisky

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has taken to social media to pen down a controversial message to his former boss and friend, Bobrisky.

The two crossdressers have not been in good terms since their fallout about two years ago and in a recent post by James Brown, he put their differences aside and wished Bobrisky a happy birthday and wished her more money in her new age.

James Brown said that Bobrisky’s new age should encourage her to put up good characters and etiquette.

He wrote;

Happy Birthday to you Bobrisky, I wish you more money to the money said you already have, let your birthday resolution be good characters and etiquette and wish you tolerance towards good people. Like me. Others did worse tho.

They is a proverb my grandma use to say when two people fight the one that apologize first is the mature one. Not by age or money but by understanding & intelligence it’s no by age its by wisdom.

If I have it my way I will not fight with you but you know the devil needs a tool to cause war I still care about even Jesus Christ cares about his enemy I wish you all the best in life & most of all wisdom, peace & prosperity prosperity.

