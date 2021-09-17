Linda Ikeji Changes Son’s Surname On His 3rd Birthday

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, has officially changed her son’s surname from Jeremi to Ikeji.

Her son, Jayce, officially bore the name Jayce Jeremi until the obvious change noticed on his Instagram handle as Linda celebrated his 3rd birthday on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Linda who had announced his name as Jayce Jeremi in September 2018 after giving birth to him wrote on her page:

“And just like that.. my greatest source of joy is 3!💃🎉🎁. I’m so full and feel truly blessed! Happy birthday my loving, kind and happy baby 🤩🤩 @officialjayceikeji It’s the last photo for me…😅😅🤩🤩.”

It has also been rumored that Linda’s baby daddy did not accept her pregnancy and had never considered being in the boy’s life since his birth.