Linda Ikeji changes the surname of her son from her baby daddy’s to her own father’s name (screenshot)

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, left social media users in awe following her recent post as she changed the surname of her son Jayce from her baby daddy’s name Jeremi to that of her own father Ikeji as she celebrates him on his birthday.

The Media mogul for some reason changed the surname of her son Jayce to Ikeji taking the identity of his father Jeremi from it and even changed it in his Instagram bio and we wonder why.

The main reason why most women give their father’s surname to their children is when the father of their kids doesn’t take responsibility and do what they are supposed to do as fathers or sometimes the mothers just feel like.

Post below: