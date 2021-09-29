Liverpool Maul Porto To Remain Top

Liverpool inflicted a heavy defeat on Porto to remain top of their Champions League group.

Mohamed Salah’s prodded finish set them on their way at the Estadio do Dragao, while Sadio Mane extended their lead on the stroke of half-time with a back-post tap in

Salah scored his second with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner.

Also Read: Mane, Salah Score To Lift Liverpool Over C’Palace

Mehdi Taremi’s header briefly gave the hosts heart but Roberto Firmino added the fourth for Liverpool with home goalkeeper Diogo Costa stranded after woefully charging up the pitch to attempt to clear.

And the Brazilian rounded off a comprehensive victory late on after pouncing on a rebound from Curtis Jones’ volley.