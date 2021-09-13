Living In US Is Very Hard Compared To Living Anywhere In Africa – Singer Dencia

Cameroonian-born singer, Reprudencia Sonkey, popularly known as Dencia, has said that living in Los Angeles, United States of America is harder than living anywhere in Africa.

The singer and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share this.

Read Also: Saying Someone Who Died Is In A Better Place Is Annoying — Singer Dencia

“Truth be told, living in LA, USA is actually very hard compared to living in anywhere in Africa. It’s about 10k plus homeless Americans on 1 Street, you can make $1M and your monthly bills are $1.2M. People who lie to you that it’s easy hmmm, maybe these people are advising you because they can’t afford to help you,” the music star wrote.

See her post below: