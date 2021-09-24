Loads Of Voice And Data Benefits For Customers On Glo Berekete

Globacom continues to excite its customers who are on the Glo Berekete tariff plan. The plan comes fully loaded with lots of benefits for voice and data including a welcome bonus of N600 upon activation, a 700% bonus on all recharges for browsing and calls to all local networks, and a 100% bonus on every data plan monthly for four months.

With Berekete, customers can satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

This plan is available to all new and prepaid existing customers. For more information on the Glo Berekete plan, please contact Glo customer care by dialing 121 or visit, https://gloworld.com/ng/glo-berekete