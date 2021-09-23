“Local Champion,” Bisi Alimi Slams Bobrisky

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has slammed Bobrisky for saying that being a woman has paved the way for him.

Information Nigeria recalls that the crossdresser came under fire from actress Seun Osigbesan for telling Chude Jideonwo during his recent interview that he changed to a woman because he was being treated as a servant when he was a man.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bisi Alimi wrote:

““I changed to a woman because it opens doors for me” is never a statement you will hear from a trans woman, but your local champion knows no better. I wish all women and trans women who endure violence everyday and have to deal with patriarchy bullshit can learn from a “woman for pay when it suits you” person.”