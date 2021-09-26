Make Financial Contribution To Almajiri Education: Sultan Advises FG

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has called on the Federal Government to make financial contribution to the education of almajiris in the country.

The monarch stated this while speaking on Saturday, at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop for the adaptation of the Indonesian Pondok system into the Almajiri-Islamiyya educational system in the state.

He also advised the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to consider making financial provisions to the almajiri system.

Also Read: BREAKING: FG Bans SSS1, SSS2 Students From Taking External WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

He advised other states to adopt the remodelling initiative adopted by Sokoto.

The monarch added that financial contribution to the almajiri educational system by the federal government will help to also add value to Nigeria’s educational system.