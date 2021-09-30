Makinde Presents N294.5bn Bill For 2022

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has presented N294,515,445,107 Appropriation Bill before the House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

The 2022 budget presented on Wednesday is about N24.8bn lower compared to that of the 2021 fiscal year, which was N318.8bn.

To boost security in the state, the governor stated that his administration planned to recruit more men into Amotekun corps.

“On security, we have made provision to recruit more Amotekun corps members and we will continue to make investment on technology that supports our security architecture in Oyo State,” he stated.

The governor said the budget tagged, ‘Budget of growth and opportunities’ is in line with the focus of his administration to uplift the state from poverty to prosperity.