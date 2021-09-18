Mane, Salah Score To Lift Liverpool Over C’Palace

Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in a victory against Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah, who scored his 100th goal against Leeds United last week Sunday, doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner.

Guinean midfielder, Naby Keita’s late curling strike made it 3-0 for the Merseyside club.

Also Read: Bayern Hammer Barcelona At Camp Nou

With this result, Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season having won 4 games and 1 draw.

Liverpool sits atop the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United who play on Sunday.