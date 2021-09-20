Maria Spotted With Alex Unusual Days After Saying She Doesn’t Know Her

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Maria Chike Agueze, has been seen hanging out with her fellow alumna, Alex Asogwa alias Alex Unusual.

The duo were spotted together vibing to music being played at the recent launch party for Mercy Eke’s clothing line, ‘MNM Luxury’ in a video posted on social media by Maria herself.

This is coming only a few days after Maria received backlash from netizens for her reply to an Instagram blog, Sabi Radio that she does not know who Alex Unusual is.

Sabi Radio had asked her what she thinks of the BBNaija Double Wahala former housemate.

Other BBNaija alumna spotted at the event include Tolani Baj, Erica Nlewedim, Jackie B, and Venita Akpofure.