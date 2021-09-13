Maria Stuns In New Sultry Photos

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season six housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has stormed Instagram with more sultry and captivating photos of herself.

The biracial reality TV star captured the hearts of her fans and followers with the photos she shared on Sunday evening.

The reality TV star who recently sat down to have an interview with BBC Igbo opted for a black dress and a blonde hair.

She then completed the ensemble with a silver clutch and shoes.

During her interview with BBC Igbo, Maria revealed that her father would not have supported her decision to go for Big Brother Naija if he was still alive.