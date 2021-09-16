Maria Under Fire For Saying She Doesn’t Know Alex Unusual

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season six housemate, Maria, has come under intense lashing from netizens after she said that she does not know who Alex Unusual is.

Maria said this during her Instagram Live session on Wednesday night after an Instagram blog, Sabi Radio, asked her if she is friends with Alex Unusual.

“Alex Unusual. Who is Alex Unusual? I’m sorry I don’t know who is Alex Unusual is,” the Dubai-based realtor said.

The reality TV star then went on to answer other questions.

Descending heavily on her, @geolexy_wavy wrote, “She knows her but she forgot typical of Maria.”

@hamed.blessing wrote, “I want to believe that she truly doesn’t know Alex but is it not the same Maria that said alcohol gave her amnesia. It is well.”

