Marriage Is Not A Bed Of Roses; I Couldn’t Survive It – Actress Georgina Onuoha

Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha, has said that marriage is not a bed of roses.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy write-up revealing how age she couldn’t survive it.

In her words:

“While we are always sensationalize about bad news, especially when it comes to famous people and their marriages and relationships crumbling, let us remember they are humans.

Marriage is not easy; whoever tells you otherwise is a liar from the pit of hell. Many give their all and survive, while others like me couldn’t make it, while many paid the ultimate price and are six feet beneath the earth.

Read Also: Actress Georgina Onuoha Educates Mike Bamiloye On True Feminism

That being said, it should be our collective duty to pray and be kind towards them. People are going through hard times, and the pandemic has added another layer of depression, pain, and anxiety for many. Pray for everyone. People are fighting silent battles we know nothing about.”