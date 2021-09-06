Marriage Is Not For Everyone – Actor Junior Pope

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has said that marriage is not for everyone.

The movie star made his opinion on marriage known on his Instagram page.

According to the actor, a woman can be a baby mama and be very happy with it.

The movie star also said that marriage is not a bed of roses as there are many trials and tribulations waiting to be faced by the couple.

“Marriage is not a bed of roses, trials/tribulations here and there. How it’s handled matters a lot to both man/woman. Also, marriage is not for everybody. You can be a baby mama and still be very happy,” he wrote.