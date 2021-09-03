Marwa: Any Lawmaker Who Votes To Legalise Cannabis Can’t Return Home

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has expressed that members of the national assembly who vote to support the legalisation of cannabis cannot dare return to their constituencies.

He stated this while speaking on Friday after a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

The NDLEA boss expressed that cannabis has destroyed a lot of lives across the country and should not be legalised for pecuniary gains.

Marwa said the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the dangers of cannabis to the brain, adding that Nigeria is the highest consumer of substances.

“So, while we appreciate those who want to localise it for financial gains, we have to be careful to reconcile it with life. So it’s money versus life. And up to this point, science has not developed up to the point where it can remove the THC in cannabis to zero,” Marwa said.

“Therefore, cannabis is harmful to our health; it is a danger to society. We must never allow its legalisation. What’s more, Nigeria has 10.6 million cannabis users; this is the highest in the world. Isn’t it sad?

“We can never support legalisation and I don’t see how the national assembly would pass the act because I know 90% or more of the honorable and distinguished members of the national assembly know the implications of this legalisation.

“They dare not go back to their constituencies if anyone signs legalisation because we’re seeing the implication on the ground. The youths, the families are being destroyed because of cannabis and drugs. It wouldn’t be legalized by the grace of God.”