Masari: Telcoms Shutdown Cut Off Contact Between Bandits, Informants In Katsina

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has expressed that the measures his administration put in place to tackle banditry in the state are already yielding results.

Masari stated this on Tuesday when he received Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, at the government house in Katsina.

The governor stated that his administration has been able to fight banditry by suspending telecommunications services in some areas.

He said the move has helped to cut off communication between the bandits and their informants.

“It is important because the informants give information to these bandits and now they have been cut off,” he said.

“The demand for ransom has also reduced. We have put the sale of petrol to N5,000 and I think some states (in the north-west) are doing this.

“We have banned the sale of second-hand motorcycles in the state. We have also stopped the operation of junction motor parks.”