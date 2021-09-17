Matawalle: We Backed Out Of Dialogue With Bandits Because They Deceived Us

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has stated that the state reversed the decision to dialogue with bandits because the government was deceived.

He stated this while speaking on Thursday while fielding questions from state house correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Matawalle said the state now enjoys relative peace.

He stated that the state government remains committed in the fight against banditry, adding that the measures put in place to restore peace have yielded results.

“They have deceived us. Some of them did not follow what we agreed with them. We thought it was something we could continue with them, but we later realised that they had deceived us. So, we had to back out of it and decide to fight them to a logical conclusion,” he said.

“As you know, we are there fighting and we have taken a lot of measures in order to curtail this problem of insurgency. We thank God it’s yielding a lot of results. We’ve recorded a lot of successes from what we have done.

“As you are aware, we have a lot of security personnel that were deployed to Zamfara state and they are working seriously.”