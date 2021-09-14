Mechanic In Court For Allegedly Stealing Laptop

A mechanic, Abdullahi Yusuf on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a laptop worth N40, 000.

The police charged Yusuf, 28, of Nyanya, Abuja with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Osho Olanrewaju told the court that on Aug. 22, the defendant broke into the complainant’s shop and stole a laptop worth N40,000.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Penal Code

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Nyanya Police station by the complainant, Lucky Ikpeayan of Nyanya.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide means of Identification, valid address verified by the court staff.