Mercy Eke Celebrates 28th Birthday

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season four winner, Mercy Eke, has rolled out the drums in celebration of her 28th birthday on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The reality TV star cum serial entrepreneur has released fiery photos of herself all glammed up on her Instagram page.

It appears that a new reality show for the mutiple brand ambassador and influencer will also be premiered soon as she shared a snippet on her page with the caption, “What a way to celebrate my new age! Now I got your attention😉 LAMBO IS BACK!!! 💣 Stay tuned @dstvnigeria #Big28.”

The reality TV star has also shared the invoice for her birthday outfits on her Snapchat Stories. She splashed 1.8 million naira on her birthday outfits.

