Mercy Eke Involved In Accident

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season winner, Mercy Eke has been involved in an accident.

The reality show winner took to her social media page to share a video of her car being damaged as she appreciated God for her life.

According to the brand influencer, every day is a blessing to her, and she has continued to experience God’s mercy.

Although Mercy Eke did not state the location, the accident happened, or if she sustained any injury, she added that God gave her victory over the devil.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur wrote:

“Every day above is a blessing, and God has been so merciful to me. God said devil, not today.”

