Monguno: Nigeria Will Work With UN To End Insurgency

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has stated that Nigeria will work with the United Nations (UN) and neighbouring countries to fight insurgency.

Monguno stated this when he met with Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary-general (USG) of the United Nations office of counter-terrorism (UNOCT), on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Ozoya Imohimi, head of strategic communications, counter-terrorism centre of the office of the national security adviser, Monguno stated that Nigeria is committed to providing support for victims of terrorism.

“The meeting was a follow-up to an earlier one at the United Nations counter-terrorism week held at the UN Headquarters in June,” the statement reads.

“It highlighted the prevailing humanitarian challenges caused by the over a decade of combating terrorism with millions of displaced persons, as well as other militating factors, including the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, irregular migration as well as abuse of illicit drugs.

“NSA called for increased regional cooperation and harmonisation of all counter-terrorism legislation, policies and strategies, especially with Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

“Part of the resolutions from the meeting was the need for further collaborations in the areas of improving aviation and maritime security.

“Others are strengthening border security management, combating terrorism financing as well as improving the coordination of Civil Society Organisations’ engagements in preventing and countering violent extremism in Nigeria.”