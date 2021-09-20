Monitoring Of Schools: Commissioner Charges Principals On Dedication To Duty

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, has charged Principals in the state to be dedicated and be role models to their students and staff.

The Commissioner disclosed this today, during the Inspection/Monitoring of schools’ resumption for the 2021/2022 Academic Session in Ilorin.

In her words, “punctuality and dedication to duty should be your priority in order to live by example to your staff and also the students you are nurturing for future leadership”.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu chided boarding schools visited, for not preparing breakfast for their students on time. She therefore admonished them to stick with the time for breakfast as scheduled, saying “adhering to the timetable is very important in our schools, and that having breakfast at the scheduled time is important to boost mental development, and is especially key, for the students with special needs.

The Commissioner insisted that the teachers must reinforce positive attitude by being its first actors. Addressing the principals at the Government Secondary School, Ilorin, she frowned at the fact that the handful of students were left unattended to.

“The 2021/2022 Academic Session has commenced but there is low turnout of students in the schools, most especially, boarding schools. I want to use this medium to implore parents and guardians to immediately send their children and wards to school, as the school academic classes have commenced, and we should start on a good note.”

Some of the schools visited included: School of Special Needs, Government Secondary Schools, Ilorin and others.