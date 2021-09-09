Most Ladies Against Polygamy Online Are Dating Married Men Offline: Actor Ugezu Ugezu

Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu, has complained about the hypocrisy on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star hits hard at ladies whose voices are the loudest on social media when it comes to condemning polygamy but do the exact opposite offline by dating married men.

The actor further said that everyone is acting as a saint online whereas they are living a different life in the real world.

In his words:

“Most of the babes that come online to vehemently condemn polygamy are dating married men offline. I just wonder why some people love living fake just to please the people they have already displeased with lies. @ugezujugezu writes. So many saints online.”