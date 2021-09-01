Most of our girls are desperate for fame and into mobile prostitution — Actor Zubby Michael

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael in a recent post, talking about how proud he is of his little sister has disclosed that most of our girls have gone into mobile prostitution and are also desperate for fame.

Zubby Michael shared a photo of his little sister being honored as security personnel said he’s proud of her and God bless her for choosing to be useful when most of our girls are now desperate for fame and will do anything to become famous.

According to him, while some of the girls are desperately seeking fame and doing everything to be famous, others are going into mobile prostitution but he’s so happy and proud that his little sister didn’t choose any of that but decided to be useful to others.

His post reads:

Proud of you kid sister @cynthiaegwu GOD bless you for chosen to be useful when most of our girls are desperate for fame and going into mobile prostitution #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup