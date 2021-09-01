Most Of Our Girls Are Desperate For Fame & Into Prostitution – Actor Zubby Michael

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, has said that ladies of nowadays are desperate for fame and into mobile prostitution.

The notable movie star made this statement on his Instagram page as he posted a picture of his “kid sister” to celebrate her accomplishment.

His caption reads:

“Proud of you kid sister @cynthiaegwu GOD bless you for chosen to be useful when most of our girls are desperate for fame and going into mobile prostitution #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

Some netizens in the comments section were, however, not having any of his words as they berated him for putting down a category of women.

Read Also: Why I hate falling in Love – Zubby Michael reveals (video)

@liam_jubran wrote, “You no well because you use connection give her job you come dy talk nonsense.”

@patience_ohotu wrote, “We’re happy for your sister but the people you patronize are people’s sisters too. Doesn’t make you or her any better.”

@onyeka660 wrote, “Nawaooo u carry ur own high condemn others, hmmm if men were God.”

@official_dota_of_obi wrote, “Just wish your sister congratulations and move on without saying what you don’t know. Most girls who go into mobile prostitution as you claim had no helper so don’t judge them.”