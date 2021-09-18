Move To Amend VAT Law To Favour FG Will Fail, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has described the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by state governments as a settled deal.

He expressed that those resisting the collection of VAT by states in place of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) would fail, despite the court order directing parties in the dispute to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit before it.

The governor stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Our (the states’) position is that having looked at the law, it is there clearly for us to see that taxation, or what we call consumption taxes, falls within the purview of a state, and only a state can charge consumption taxes.

“And I believe that those who are against it know of it. If they don’t know, people will not be rushing to the National Assembly for an amendment that will not see the light of the day; it will be dead on arrival.”