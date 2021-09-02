My Baby Daddy Destroyed My Life – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed her son’s father, Babatunde Ogunade practically destroyed her life while she struggled to raise her baby and never reached out to her before reuniting with his son after 34 years.

Olunloyo further said that upon reuniting with her 34-year-old son, Babatunde has told their son that she kept him away from his father whereas it was Babatunde who abandoned them.

In her words:

“May God forgive you Babatunde. You destroyed my life. I never had a life between 22yo and 45yo. No parties, clubs, vacations etc what young people do in University. I was raising a baby lecturers held while I was taking exams.

Other students babysat for me, sometimes I took the child on his carrier to class and still managed to get a first class degree. So much pain you put me through. Your mother who stood by you throughout is watching me vindicated now. You fathered a child with me and called me a one night stand but never knew tomorrow. Now you turned my son against me. Thank you. You now have each other.”

