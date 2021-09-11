My Man Must Be Dark-skinned, Says Actress Temidayo Babatunde

Nigerian actress, Temidayo Babatunde, has revealed the kind of man that catches her interest.

The actress popular for her appearances in Yoruba movies made this disclosure in a recent interview.

In her words:

I’m in a relationship at the moment but not a committed one. So until I have a serious I’ll let you know, let me keep my fingers crossed. I love and want a straightforward man whose words are his bonds, not stingy but romantic. Anyhow, anyhow, he must be a dark guy oh (laughs), not too tall, not too short, but in between. But if he is married and wants me to be his second wife, it is a No-No! I’m not a jealous lover but polygamy is not healthy for anybody.”

