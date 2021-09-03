“My Own Marriage Will Work,” Actress Inem Peter Reacts To Celebrities’ Marital Crisis

Nigerian actress, Inem Peter, has vowed to make her future marriage work against all odds.

The curvy movie star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon to appeal to naysayers to desist from tagging her to the reports of her fellow celebrities whose marriages have crashed on different blogs.

She further appealed to critics to stop telling her that marriage is not for everyone.

In her words:

“Please stop tagging me to broken marriages post on blogs. Stop telling me marriage is not for everyone. I’m still waiting for my own husband and trust me my marriage will work.”