“My Son Can Never Be Your Grandson,” BBNaija’s Gedoni Blasts Kemi Olunloyo

Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season four former housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, recently surprised netizens with his reply to journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

The reality TV star posted a picture of himself on his page on Saturday and it got Olunloyo’s attention to drop a comment.

“@gedoni How market. You don enter overnight shift with my grandson.”

Replying her comment, Gedoni wrote:

“@kemiolunloyo My son can never be your grandson.”

The reply from the reality TV star shocked netizens as they wondered what could be the reason for such a response from him to the self-proclaimed investigative journalist.