“My Son Can Never Be Your Grandson,” BBNaija’s Gedoni Blasts Kemi Olunloyo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Kemi Olunloyo, Gedoni Ekpata

Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season four former housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, recently surprised netizens with his reply to journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

The reality TV star posted a picture of himself on his page on Saturday and it got Olunloyo’s attention to drop a comment.

@gedoni How market. You don enter overnight shift with my grandson.”

Replying her comment, Gedoni wrote:

@kemiolunloyo My son can never be your grandson.”

The reply from the reality TV star shocked netizens as they wondered what could be the reason for such a response from him to the self-proclaimed investigative journalist.

The reality TV star’s comment

