Nancy Isime Reveals When Her Life Changed

Popular Nigerian media personality and actress, Nancy Isime, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal what happened to her when her whole life changed.

According to the movie star and TV personality, her whole life changed the moment she realized that she could humble and calm yet still set boundaries to protect her energy.

In her words:

“My whole life changed when I realized I could be humble and calm yet still take no shit and set solid boundaries to protect my energy.”

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality recently acquired a brand new Benz car which was celebrated by her close friends and associates.